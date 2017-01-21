After The Storm: Disaster Relief Centers now open

The storms in the Pine Belt unfortunately claimed the lives of four people. Among those who were killed was 72-year-old Simona Cox. Cox lived with her husband on Crestwood Drive in Hattiesburg.

Community comes together after tornado claims life of Hattiesburg woman

Just off Edwards Street in Hattiesburg, in a small mobile home park, two Hub City residents lost their lives in the Saturday tornado.

One Petal man is thanking a neighbor for saving his family during the deadly tornado early Saturday morning in the Pine Belt.

Man thanks neighbor for saving his family during tornado

Fire fighters survey damage and search for victims after the Jan. 21 tornado. Source: WDAM

How you can donate to tornado victims

Numerous volunteer efforts have been made across Petal and Hattiesburg in the wake of the tornado that hit the Pine Belt Jan. 21.

Volunteers: Sign up before you show up

A few photos are all that remain on a single standing wall from a destroyed home on Chestnut Avenue in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM

Prince Kirkland sleeps at the Forrest Co Storm Shelter. Source: WDAM

Electric Crews have worked tirelessly for five days restoring power for thousands in the Pine Belt.

Power has successfully been restored to all who can safely receive it.

Disaster recovery is now underway in multiple Pine Belt Counties.

For a list of Disaster Relief Center times and locations, click here.

Cleanup begins:

The United Way is out, providing tarps and ice to tornado victims. Many businesses and volunteer efforts are coming together to take care of storm victims and emergency response teams.

Volunteers from all over the country are pouring in to help with the clean-up effort. To learn more about how to properly volunteer, click here.

Four people died after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning. Multiple injuries were reported in the area.

The names of the victims who lost their lives are Ernest Perkins, 58; Cleveland Madison, 20; David Wayne McCoy, 47; and Simona Cox, 72.

Extensive damage was reported on Arledge Street near the Hattiesburg Police Department. Damage was evident for multiple blocks; structures destroyed, roofs missing, downed trees and power lines.

William Carey University also took a major hit from the storm.

"There are some minor injuries," said Mia Overton, William Carey public relations coordinator. "Officials are working to ensure students are safe and accounted for. There is damage to most buildings on campus including cars and a home across campus is damaged."

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree advised any resident in need of help to call the City Action Line at 601-545-4500.

Fire station number 2 in Downtown Hattiesburg suffered a direct hit. Power lines blocked one of their firetrucks and power crews had to report to the scene trying to assist.

Firefighters from that station left on foot to assist those in need.

Emergency crews rescued a woman who was trapped inside her home in Downtown Hattiesburg. She was transported by medics.

Multiple gas lines were ruptured and broken in Downtown Hattiesburg and Petal. Mississippi Power and other utility crews worked quickly for days to restore services.

Extensive damage was reported on Sullivan Kilraine Road and Richburg Road in Lamar County.

The Living Word Church on Tatum Road by PCS took significant damage from the storm as well.

Emergency officials are still urging everyone to stay away from affected areas due to the debris and downed power lines. Curfews are still in effect for the areas damaged in the City of Hattiesburg, but Petal cancelled their curfew Wednesday.

MOBILE USERS: View photos of tornado damage here.

The City of Petal suffered extensive damage to many neighborhoods, schools and businesses.

The strip mall near Foxes Pizza was destroyed. Walmart suffered significant damage, but have since reopened.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to assist Forrest County emergency management in the Hattiesburg area.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated providing resources as needed from counties. Storm shelters opened across the Pine Belt.

Gov. Phil Bryant held a news conference with city and state emergency officials to update the public on recovery efforts. Bryant requested federal assistance from the White House, sending a letter to President Donald Trump.

Trump signed a disaster declaration on Wednesday. To learn how to apply for assistance, click here.

Bryant also said National Guardsman will be present in the ares for at least a week helping local law enforcement prevent looting in affected areas.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available. The best way to get up-to-date information during this event is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on twitter @msema. Click here to learn how you can help tornado victims.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.