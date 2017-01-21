After The Storm: Disaster Relief Centers now open

Numerous volunteer efforts have been made across Petal and Hattiesburg in the wake of the tornado that hit the Pine Belt Jan. 21.More >>
Numerous volunteer efforts have been made across Petal and Hattiesburg in the wake of the tornado that hit the Pine Belt Jan. 21.More >>
Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
One Petal man is thanking a neighbor for saving his family during the deadly tornado early Saturday morning in the Pine Belt.More >>
One Petal man is thanking a neighbor for saving his family during the deadly tornado early Saturday morning in the Pine Belt.More >>
Just off Edwards Street in Hattiesburg, in a small mobile home park, two Hub City residents lost their lives in the Saturday tornado.More >>
Just off Edwards Street in Hattiesburg, in a small mobile home park, two Hub City residents lost their lives in the Saturday tornado.More >>
The storms in the Pine Belt unfortunately claimed the lives of four people. Among those who were killed was 72-year-old Simona Cox. Cox lived with her husband on Crestwood Drive in Hattiesburg.More >>
The storms in the Pine Belt unfortunately claimed the lives of four people. Among those who were killed was 72-year-old Simona Cox. Cox lived with her husband on Crestwood Drive in Hattiesburg.More >>
A large tornado destroyed parts of the Pine Belt Saturday morning.More >>
A large tornado destroyed parts of the Pine Belt Saturday morning.More >>
Dylan Burdeaux’s two-run single drove in the go-ahead run, and Matt Wallner capped an eight-run ninth inning with his record 14th home run of the season as No. 25 University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 13-9 victory Sunday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
Dylan Burdeaux’s two-run single drove in the go-ahead run, and Matt Wallner capped an eight-run ninth inning with his record 14th home run of the season as No. 25 University of Southern Mississippi rallied for a 13-9 victory Sunday afternoon at Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
Officials say a lightning strike caused an apartment fire in Petal Sunday as severe weather moved through the Pine Belt.More >>
Officials say a lightning strike caused an apartment fire in Petal Sunday as severe weather moved through the Pine Belt.More >>
Family and friends gathered Sunday for the ribbon cutting of a very special playground in Petal. After months of fundraisers and construction, a small dedication ceremony for the Toni Marino Memorial Playground was held at First Baptist Church.More >>
Family and friends gathered Sunday for the ribbon cutting of a very special playground in Petal. After months of fundraisers and construction, a small dedication ceremony for the Toni Marino Memorial Playground was held at First Baptist Church.More >>