After The Storm: Disaster Relief Centers now open

Numerous volunteer efforts have been made across Petal and Hattiesburg in the wake of the tornado that hit the Pine Belt Jan. 21.More >>
One Petal man is thanking a neighbor for saving his family during the deadly tornado early Saturday morning in the Pine Belt.More >>
Just off Edwards Street in Hattiesburg, in a small mobile home park, two Hub City residents lost their lives in the Saturday tornado.More >>
The storms in the Pine Belt unfortunately claimed the lives of four people. Among those who were killed was 72-year-old Simona Cox. Cox lived with her husband on Crestwood Drive in Hattiesburg.More >>
A large tornado destroyed parts of the Pine Belt Saturday morning.More >>
FestivalSouth®, will return to Hattiesburg event venues, June 1 - 17, with an unprecedented line-up of events, performances, and presentations.More >>
Two people have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is seeking information that will lead to the arrest of several wanted suspects.More >>
Jasper County sheriffs and surrounding police departments received a gift from area churches to help keep them safe.More >>
The School of Social Work at The University of Southern Mississippi recently teamed up with Kids Hub, a child advocacy center, to create a pinwheel garden on the Hattiesburg campus to raise awareness about services the agency provided during 2016.More >>
