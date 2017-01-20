Columbia police: Woman killed after being hit by car

Following this weekend's opening round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs, here's a look at how many of the Pine Belt area teams stand.More >>
Following this weekend's opening round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs, here's a look at how many of the Pine Belt area teams stand.More >>
For the first time in two years, Southern Miss lost a baseball series inside Pete Taylor Park. Old Dominion defeated the Golden Eagles 9-2 on Sunday to hand USM its first Conference USA loss of the season.More >>
For the first time in two years, Southern Miss lost a baseball series inside Pete Taylor Park. Old Dominion defeated the Golden Eagles 9-2 on Sunday to hand USM its first Conference USA loss of the season.More >>
Three Pine Belt runners are proudly wearing their Boston Marathon medals after completing the 26.2 miles for the first time.More >>
Three Pine Belt runners are proudly wearing their Boston Marathon medals after completing the 26.2 miles for the first time.More >>