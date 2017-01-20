Columbia police: Woman killed after being hit by car

A woman was killed when she was hit by a passing driver in a Walmart parking lot in Columbia Friday afternoon, according to Columbia Police Captain Justin McKenzie.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was a woman in her 30s. She was walking when was hit by the driver. The driver remained on scene after the incident happened.

The victim was transported to Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to McKenzie.

The names of the driver and the victim have not been released.

