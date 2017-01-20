Hattiesburg council member Dryden announces re-election - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg council member Dryden announces re-election

Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg's Ward 4 council member Mary Dryden has announced she is running for re-election.

Dryden is in her first term as the vice president of the Hattiesburg City Council.

She announced her decision to friends, family and neighbors on her front porch Friday evening. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly