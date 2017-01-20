USM-MSU 2018 baseball series in works

The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University are expected to open the 2018 baseball season with a bang.

The Tupelo Daily Journal first reported that Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro told the Tupelo Kiwanis Club Friday that the Golden Eagles and Bulldogs will meet for a three-game series at Taylor Park in February 2018.

Jack Duggan, Southern Miss assistant athletic director for communications, confirmed that such a series had been considered, but he had not been informed that a formal contract had been completed.

“My understanding is that they’ve been working to make that happen, but as of now, I don’t know of any contract being signed,” Duggan said Friday afternoon.

Such a series would mark the first time the Bulldogs have played in Hattiesburg since May 18, 2010. It also will be the first time that the teams have met for more than one, on-campus game since USM swept a two-game set from MSU on April 22-23 at Taylor Park.

The Daily Journal also reported that Cannizaro said that the Bulldogs would be playing a good chunk of their 2018 non-conference schedule away from Starkville while Dudy Noble Field/Polk-DeMent Stadium undergoes a $55 million upgrade.

Six of the top 15 crowds at Taylor Park have come with the Bulldogs in town. The teams drew 5,177 fans on April 26, 2006, the fourth-largest crowd in stadium history.

