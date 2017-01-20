Mullens, Tom set for East-West Game

Brett Favre, Tom Brady and John Elway are just three players who used the East-West Shrine game to cross over from the college game to NFL super stardom.

According to the game's web site an average of more than 265 shrine alumni play on Sundays.

The University of Southern Mississippi seniors Nick Mullens and Cameron Tom have a chance to join this storied reputation. The two will compete in the East-West Shrine game at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Petersburg Florida.

All week Mullens and Tom have had a chance to practice in front of pro scouts. On Saturday they'll be able to showcase their talents in live game action. You can see how they do on NFL network

Mullens finished his USM career with multiple school passing records, tossing for 11,994 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and an efficiency rating of 137.81. Tom, a center, started in 48 of his 50 career games. He was a two-time all-Conference USA selection.

This pair was a part of a Golden Eagles offense that tallied a program-record 7,133 total yards.

