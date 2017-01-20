NWS releases damage survey for EF-2 tornado that struck Simpson, Smith counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has released a damage survey for the confirmed EF-2 tornado that struck Simpson and Smith counties Thursday morning.

NWS sent a survey team to both counties after severe weather hit the area.

The tornado was ¼ mile wide and had max wind speeds of 120 mph. It had a 19.2 mile path length.

Preliminary info from NWS damage survey: EF2 (strong) tornado (Simpson/Smith Counties). 120mph winds. 19.2 mile path. ~1/4 mi wide @ widest pic.twitter.com/iD1L3usfPW — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017

According to Simpson County Emergency Management officials, downed trees and power lines have been confirmed east of Magee.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were trapped in their homes and needed to be rescued.

Smith County Emergency Management officials confirmed that there are trees down west of Raleigh and a few homes were damaged.

