Hattiesburg City Council amends parade ordinance

The Hattiesburg City Council has made temporary changes to the city's parade ordinance, regarding parade marshals and the use of safety poles, to prevent children from running under floats.



The council met in a special-called meeting Friday. Council members suspended a requirement that each parade float have four marshals accompanying it. That number was cut to one marshal on each side.



The council also suspended part of the ordinance requiring the use of safety poles.



The changes will only affect the upcoming Mardi Gras and Black History Month parades.



Council President Carter Carroll said the changes were needed because they were a "burden to parade goers and floats."



The requirement for safety poles was a recent addition to the ordinance, and they have never been used in a city parade.



Carroll said council members will meet with the parade committee to see if any of the changes should be made permanent.

