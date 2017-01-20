1 arrested for aggravated assault in Hub City - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 arrested for aggravated assault in Hub City

Alonzo Strickland/Photo credit: HPD Alonzo Strickland/Photo credit: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Hub City shooting that happened in December 2016.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Alonzo Strickland was taken in to custody by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force Friday.

Strickland was wanted for attempted aggravated assault.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, the incident Strickland was involved in occurred on Dec. 26, 2016, at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

