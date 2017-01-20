1 arrested for aggravated assault in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are searching for four men they believe were involved in a Monday shooting in the Hub City.More >>
Southern Miss football's annual black and gold spring game turned out to be a defensive battle as the Gold squad prevailed 14-7.More >>
Hundreds of Pine Belt residents spent Earth Day Saturday properly disposing of hazardous household waste which could harm the environment.More >>
The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity has dedicated its first home in Jones County.More >>
While some people celebrated Earth Day Saturday, others celebrated the vinyl LP during Record Store Day.More >>
After a longer-than-expected Friday night waiting to wrangle with Terry High School in the opening round of the 6A baseball playoffs, Petal High School wasted no time in taking care of business Saturday afternoon. Braxton Miller drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Tanner Estill’s game-ending, two-run home run off the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the fifth inning cinched Petal’s 11-1 walk-off victory at Panther Field.More >>
