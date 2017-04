A two-vehicle accident is causing traffic delays on Hwy 11 in Petal Friday morning.

The 18-wheeler vs. car accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 11 and West Central Avenue.

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the scene.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area until the accident is cleared.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.