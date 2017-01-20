2 injured in accident that shut down highway in Jones County

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A two vehicle accident involving an SUV and a car left two injured, and shutdown a portion of the highway during rescue and cleanup operations. Thursday evening, units from Ovett, Johnson and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 15 South. Initially, it was reported that at least one occupant was trapped in the vehicle, but it this was later confirmed to be false.

Units dispatched to the scene were advised that one vehicle was smoking, as well as blocking the roadway, and the other vehicle was off to the side of the road. When firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders arrived, they found the SUV completely blocking the Northbound lane and the car down a small embankment to the side of the road; both vehicles sustained extensive damage to their front-ends.

The female driver of the car was believed to have sustained moderate to severe injuries and the male driver of the SUV sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported by EMServ ambulances to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. The female passenger of SUV was uninjured.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett, Johnson and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

