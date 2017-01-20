Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine Belt late tonight and Saturday.

Good Friday morning, everyone.

Today is going to be quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Beginning late tonight, however, things will go down hill quickly.

Please pay close attention to the weather beginning around midnight into about 6-8 A.M. Saturday morning as we expect a very strong weather system to move through the area. This system will likely produce severe thunderstorms, damaging tornadoes, large hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

After a break Saturday morning another round of severe is expected Saturday afternoon and evening and possibly lasting into early Sunday morning with the same threats as the one listed above.

PLEASE KEEP YOUR WEATHER RADIOS ON TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AND MAKE SURE YOU HAVE FRESH BATTERIES IN THEM.

Finally we have some good news! Much cooler and calmer weather will move back into the area by Monday and lasting most of the next week.

