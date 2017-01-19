Benefit concert held for Lt. Tony Stiles in Laurel

A huge crowd gathered at First Baptist Church Thursday in Laurel for a concert benefiting Lt. Tony Stiles.

Lt. Stiles was critically hurt during a hostage rescue in Jones County in 2012.

He was shot six times, and had to medically retire from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Jack Armstrong said it is important to never forget his service and dedication to the community.

“It's something that we'll never forget and this community does not forget either by the crowd that showed up tonight, the support that they continue to give to our sheriff's department, and Tony and Tina as they go through this trying time in their life,” Armstrong said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.