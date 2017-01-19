Hattiesburg Salvation Army store burglarized

A break-in at the Hattiesburg Salvation Army Thrift Store Wednesday night resulted in the theft of an estimated $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Store employees say someone pried open a door and took purses, jewelry and electronics.

Police are investigating.

Latashia Owens, executive director of store operations, said the theft will affect efforts to help the needy.

"That's someone that we may not be able to house, that's a light bill that we may not be able to pay," said Owens. "That's food that we may not be able to give to a family, because of the loss of revenue."

Owens said steps have been taken to prevent future burglaries.

