Simpson County residents share stories of survival during EF-2 tornado

Storm damage has been reported in Simpson County after a possible tornado tore through the area Thursday morning.

Trees and powerlines are down on Highway 28 in Magee. Source: WDAM

Jesse Mills' birdhouse is the only thing left standing after the tornado. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Simpson County resident Kevin Middleton was tying down his daughter's trampoline when he had to take cover in a ditch. He said the tornado came out of nowhere.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado struck Simpson and Smith Counties Thursday morning.

"I just run out in the middle of the field and just lay down, just stuck my fingers in the dirt and prayed the hardest I've ever prayed in my life," Middleton said. "I'm thankful the good lord is watching out for me."

No one was injured in this storm, but there was a lot of tree and power line damage. Down the road, Middleton's neighbor's house was completely destroyed. The family took shelter in a bathtub and were picked up by the tornado.

"At that time, I was just thinking this is it. We gone," Jesse Mills said "In fact, I didn’t even realize that it moved the house over until we got out and got to looking.”

Mills' house sits in the middle of his parent's and daughter's house. His mother had severe damage in the room next to the one where she took shelter during the storm.

"It was the hand of God upon us," Mills said.

