Hattiesburg police are investigating a burglary that happened at Hattiesburg High School.

“Upon arrival they were advised that an unknown suspect had made entry to the building by breaking a window and stolen at least 3 computers,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Traxler added the incident occurred sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

