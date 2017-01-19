NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Simpson County

Trees and powerlines are down on Highway 28 in Magee. Source: WDAM

The National Weather Service sent a survey team to Simpson and Smith counties Thursday afternoon after severe weather struck the area.

The team confirmed in a preliminary report that an EF-2 tornado struck Simpson County and continued its track into Smith County.

Preliminary info: NWS storm survey team found EF2 (strong) tornado damage just E of Magee in Simpson Co. w/ damage continuing into Smith Co. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017

According to Simpson County Emergency Management officials, downed trees and power lines have been confirmed east of Magee.

The Magee Fire Department also confirmed that there were no fatalities in the area but some residents were trapped in their homes and needed to be rescued.

More information on this tornado in Simpson/Smith Co. & damage survey will be forthcoming as the we receive this information today — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017

Smith County Emergency Management officials confirmed that there are trees down west of Raleigh and a few homes were damaged.

The survey team will continue to update damage reports throughout the afternoon.

