Marion Co. coroner's home destroyed in fire

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department firefighters battle a fire at the home of Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson Thursday morning. Photo by Mark Rogers

The Marion County coroner lost her home Thursday morning in a fire.

According to Cole Robbins, Fire Chief for the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Norma Williamson's home caught fire around 10:40 a.m.

"It appears that the fire started toward the back of the residence in the garage area," said Robbins. "The cause is unknown, but could possibly electrical."

The fire spread through the garage and into the house. Firefighters were able to stop the fire and save the contents of the front of the house.

"The structure is a total loss, but there were four un-burnt rooms," said Robbins

Norma was at home at the time of the fire.

According to Robbins, she was in a smaller home located behind the house that caught fire when she said she heard popping sounds from the garage.

Two vehicles were also a loss in the fire, but most family keepsakes were spared.

