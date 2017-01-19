Vehicle strikes gas meter, hits building in Jones County

A Jones County man narrowly avoided injury after hitting a gas meter and building Thursday morning.

While Sharon Volunteer Firefighters were assisting Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department with a two vehicle wreck on Springhill Road early Thursday morning, a a report of a one vehicle wreck came through on Sharon Road.

Multiple units from Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, including the firefighters at the scene on Springhill Road, responded to Sharon Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a white SUV with its rear-end pinned against a building

According to the Jones County Fire Council, after leaving the roadway, the SUV struck a gas meter and spun around backwards, striking the building. The damage to the SUV was minor but the impact did cause significant damage to the building. A gas leak was also reported to due the damaged gas meter.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured, according to PIO Caleb Worrell.

A witness that was inside of the building at the time of the crash stated that he and others were drinking coffee in another part of the building when they heard a loud crash.

He, at first, thought it was lightning but didn't hear any thunder follow. At that point, he knew something was very wrong with the situation. No one inside of the building was injured.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. A gas utility company was also on scene.

