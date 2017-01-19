Merit Health's Wellness Center helping moms-to-be

(The following is a press release from Merit Health Wesley. Visit www.MeritHealthWellnessCenter.com for more details.)
Women who choose to deliver their babies at Merit Health Wesley enjoy a nine-month complimentary membership to Merit Health Wellness Center. From the time moms first find out about their pregnancy, until they welcome them into the world, Mom-to-be Memberships help keep women physically fit for delivery.
Mom-to-be Memberships include:
• Nine-month free membership to the Wellness Center
• One personal training session per month with an exercise physiologist who will teach you how to exercise safely with baby and mommy in mind
• Access to free prenatal-safe yoga, pilates, yoga fusion, water aerobics and spin classes
Other facility amenities available during this membership are:
• Free Weight Room Orientation
• Indoor and Outdoor Walking Track
• Indoor Aquatics Center
• Participation in Fitness Classes - Land Aerobics, Water Aerobics, Pilates, Yoga and Cycling classes available throughout the week
For more information, visit MeritHealthWellnessCenter.com.
