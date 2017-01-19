Teacher injured in wreck involving Jones County students

A Jones County teacher was injured after a head on collision with two students. Source: JCFC

A two vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Jones County left one injured and two vehicles with severe damage.

At 7:07 a.m., units from Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident near the intersection of Bush Dairy Road and Springhill Road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, it appeared that the two vehicles, a black car and a black SUV, collided head-on.

The accident involved a North Jones Elementary teacher and two West Jones High School students.

The students appeared to be uninjured but the teacher was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to PIO Caleb Worrell.

The intersection of Springhill Road and Bush Dairy Road was briefly shutdown for rescue and cleanup operations.

Emergency personnel on scene included Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

