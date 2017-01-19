Accident on I-59 ramp to Hardy Street - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

traffic

Accident on I-59 ramp to Hardy Street

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

An accident on the I-59 ramp Exit 65-A to Hardy Street is causing minor traffic delays to motorists. 

The northbound right shoulder is blocked while the scene is cleared. 

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling the area. 

