Storm damage reported in Smith, Simpson counties

Trees and powerlines are down on Highway 28 in Magee. Source: WDAM

Storm damage has been reported in Simpson County after a possible tornado tore through the area Thursday morning.

According to Simpson County Emergency Management officials, downed trees and power lines have been confirmed east of Magee.

The Magee Fire Department also confirmed that there were no fatalities in the area but some residents were trapped in their homes and needed to be rescued.

Smith County Emergency Management officials confirmed that there are trees down west of Raleigh and a few homes were damaged.

