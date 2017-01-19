Forecast: Possible severe weather in the Pine Belt today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

We are in for a rather wet day here in our area. There is a marginal threat for some severe weather but at the time of this writing it appears heavy rain will be the biggest threat although a few severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out along with a a quick spin up tornado or two.

Make sure you keep your weather radios on today on into the weekend as yet another, and quite likely, a stronger system will approach the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

This system will likely spawn severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes along with damaging winds and hail.

If the system moves through early enough, much of the day Saturday will likely be severe weather free but the system will be closely monitored.

Looking ahead into next week it appears a good cool down will begin and it will feel more like January.

Stay tuned!

