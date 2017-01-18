North Forrest Basketball off to 14-4 start

Under first-year head coach Quenton Loving, North Forrest basketball is 14-4 on the season. In their most recent outing, the Eagles notched an 88-51 win over Taylorsville led by senior forward Terence Kyser’s 29 points.

Losing in the first round of the class 2A playoffs last season, North Forrest is eager to make an extended run in the 2017 postseason.



"We're off to a great start,” Loving said. “We have a lot of good senior leadership, good group of character kids, good student-athletes. They just work really hard, play hard together. Goals, we just want to finish the season strong. We want to start playing our best basketball really soon. Go into the district tournament really hot, get into the playoffs and try to do some damage.”

"The rest of the season I want to win out and make it past the first round,” Kyser said. “Unfortunately, we didn't make it last year but I want to make it past the first round and keep going on."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.