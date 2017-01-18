Officials urge drivers to use caution in foggy conditions

Foggy conditions are expected in the Pine Belt over the next few days, so officials are urging drivers to be safe.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said when it’s foggy outside, driving can be dangerous.

“Here lately we have had a few mornings where it’s been pretty foggy. Our concern is your safety,” Lt. Traxler explained.

Lt. Traxler said always slow down, and turn your lights on low beam.

“The low beam is going to show the roadway and that’s what the person needs to be driving on,” Lt. Traxler added.

He said many highways have fog lines, so it’s important to use them.

“The white line is considered the fog line, and most of the lines are painted with reflective paint,” Lt. Traxler said.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when the fog is thick is stopping in the the middle of the road.

“Anytime is too bad to drive, whether the visibility is because of the fog or even with rain, we tell people, to pull off the side of the road or find a safe place, a gas station or a business,” Lt. Traxler said.

Traxler said distractions like texting and driving can make things even worse.

“Distracted driving is bad driving to begin with it. It changes your perception and reaction time,” Lt. Traxler explained.

