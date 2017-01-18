Pedia Trust helps special needs families in Hub City

Pedia Trust, a day care for disabled children, had its ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

This program is one of seven care centers for medically fragile children in the state. It opened its doors in August and is now helping 12 children.

Pedia Trust offers therapists, nurses and a direct care staff under one roof. Bus pick up is another resource the program offers. It picks up kids twice in the mornings and afternoons. The bus drives as far as Laurel, and it is all covered by insurance.

"We try to wrap our arms around the whole child and the whole family," said Leeann Craig, Pedia Trust co-owner. "These families really have a hard time so we're really kind of here to help them better manage their child with special needs."

One family would drive their son to Louisiana for treatment, before the center opened in Hattiesburg.

"It's a really big relief," said Anna Pollard, Pedia Trust parent. "Especially, when they do extra things to tend to your children."

The care center has room for 15 more children. They reach capacity at 27 kids to maintain their small care to child ratio. To apply, Pedia Trust asks you to bring your child's medical records, and their doctors will recommend care that is covered by your insurance.

"Our parents are pleased," Craig said. "Their happy to have a place to bring their kid every day and know that we're here taking good care of them."

Pollard said she feels comfortable having her child attend Pedia Trust because they constantly give her updates.

"You can get some sleep while your child is at day care and not worry," Pollard said.

