MS Guard to provide support for 58th presidential inauguration

Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard are enroute to Washington D.C./Photo credit: MMD

This is a news release from the Mississippi National Guard.

Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard are enroute to Washington D.C.to provide support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20.

Approximately 150 Soldiers and Airmen left for Washington this morning from Flowood aboard a 172nd Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The joint team will conduct missions in support of the Joint Task Force – District of Columbia (JTF-DOC).

Their activities will include traffic control, crowd management, communications, public affairs, and chaplain support operations.

The Army Guard group is comprised of Soldiers from Canton’s 112th Military Police Battalion, Brandon’s 113th Military Police Company, and Clinton’s 114th Military Police Company.

Air National Guard personnel from Flowood’s 172nd Airlift Wing and Meridian’s 186th Air Refueling Wing are also included to the task force’s effort to augment the U.S. Secret Service, Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces.

The Mississippi National Guard team joins more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia for inauguration support.

