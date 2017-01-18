PRCC designated as military friendly school

This is a news release fro Pearl River Community College.

Pearl River Community College recently was notified that it has been designated a Military Friendly® school.

The designation, awarded by Victory Media, recognizes higher education institutions for exhibiting leading practices in recruiting and supporting post-military students.

PRCC has provided service to more than 200 students who receive veterans education benefits in 2016-17, said Gloria Wasmund, VA Certifying Official.

“Generally, about half of those are in academic degree pathways, while the other half are in a career technical program of study,” she said. About 90 percent are enrolled full time.

“Our students are a combination of veterans, current service members, spouses and dependents,” Wasmund said. “We provide support to students seeking veterans education benefits, Federal Tuition Assistance, the State Education Assistance Program (SEAP) as well as various other types of benefits or needs.”

The Military Friendly® brand is nationally recognized as the original resource on post-military education and employment options for veterans and military families.

“Pearl River Community College is very pleased to have been awarded the distinction of being a Military Friendly® college campus,” said Roger Knight, vice president for business and administrative services. “We are very proud of the men and women who serve our country through the military and the sacrifices that they perform for us every day. We consider it an honor to return that service by providing educational opportunities for them to improve upon their careers.”

