Charges dropped against Jones County man accused of sexual battery

A Jones County man was released from jail after being accused of sexual battery charges.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney decided not to move forward with the case against Robert Brownlee.

Brownlee was released from jail Wednesday and the charges have been dropped against him.

Brownlee was charged in August of 2016 after a victim told the sheriff that inappropriate actions had allegedly taken place.

