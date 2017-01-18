Crimestoppers offering reward for Columbia vandalism information

Metro Crime Stoppers and the Columbia Police Department are offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest(s) for some recent vandalism at the Water Works Department and Friendship Park in Columbia.

"We take destruction of property very seriously at Metro Crime Stoppers, so if you know who did this please call us at 601-582-STOP(7867)," says Diane James, Coordinator of Metro Crime Stoppers."If your tip results in an arrest, you'll be paid cash money."

All tips to Metro Crime Stoppers are anonymous and confidential.

No tips are recorded or taped. All callers are given an I.D. number, instead of revealing their names.

Cash reward amounts are determined by the Board of Directors for Metro Crime Stoppers.

