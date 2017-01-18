Restoration Hardware, CPSC recall mobiles of vintage cars

UNDATED (WDAM) - Restoration Hardware is recalling about one-thousand vintage car mobiles designed to hang from the ceiling.

The wheels on the cars can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, the CPSC said.

The company has received one report of a wheel detaching. No injuries have been reported. The mobiles were sold in stores nationwide and online.

For more details on the recall, and to find out how to obtain a refund, visit www.rh.com or call, toll free, 1-888-728-8419.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

