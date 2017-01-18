USM's NCS4 hosts first radiological training, exercise

The University of Southern Mississippi's National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) hosted training Wednesday, which helped prepare local and state agencies for incidents involving radiological materials.

A first-ever radiological response exercise featured personnel from University Police, Forrest County Emergency Management, the Hattiesburg Fire Department, the Mississippi Department of Public Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

It included a training scenario in which different agencies teamed up to search for an unknown source of radiation at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

"It's a way for us to study what we should do, lessons learned if an incident should occur in a stadium," said Lou Marciani, director of NCS4. "So, we'll take those lessons learned and put those into best practices and hopefully, we can help other major universities in this country."

The training also involved the use of some developing technology.

"We're constantly looking at new and innovative ideas and technologies, so aside from the training and exercise component, we are doing some testing with emerging technologies, as it relates to radiation detection and incident response," said Daniel Ward, director of training and integrated systems at NCS4.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI also took part in the training.

