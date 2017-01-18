Lumberton man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Two witnesses pulled three people injured in a Friday afternoon wreck to safety.More >>
Two witnesses pulled three people injured in a Friday afternoon wreck to safety.More >>
Several dozen people gathered in Ellisville Friday to unveil and dedicate Jones County's newest Blue Star Memorial.More >>
Several dozen people gathered in Ellisville Friday to unveil and dedicate Jones County's newest Blue Star Memorial.More >>
The Lamar County School District is no longer growing as it once was, and will lose state funding because of it.More >>
The Lamar County School District is no longer growing as it once was, and will lose state funding because of it.More >>
A Pine Belt church is giving back to those affected by the fatal tornado in January.More >>
A Pine Belt church is giving back to those affected by the fatal tornado in January.More >>
Dozens of cancer survivors and patients are spending the weekend outdoors at Camp Bluebird. Camp Bluebird was the first camp for adult cancer patients and survivors in Mississippi. In its 28th year, this year's theme is "There's no place like Bluebird." Faye Johnson, a three-year cancer survivor, said the weekend has been a blessing. "It blesses my soul, because I'm here with people just like me," said Johnson. "It can come back, so w...More >>
Dozens of cancer survivors and patients are spending the weekend outdoors at Camp Bluebird.More >>