Lumberton man sentenced for possessing child pornography

This is a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced today that a Pearl River County man was convicted and sentenced to prison for possessing numerous videos and images of child pornography.

Ronald Donovan, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography. Pearl River County Circuit Court Judge Claiborne McDonald sentenced Donovan to serve 40 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended, leaving 10 years to serve behind bars, followed by 30 years of supervised probation. Donovan was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund and all court costs. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender.

Donovan was arrested last March at his home by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, with the assistance from the Picayune Police Department and Pearl River Sheriff’s Office. An investigation that revealed Donovan had been downloading an extensive amount of videos and images of child pornography.

“This defendant was in possession of a sickening amount of child pornography, which included hundreds of images and more than 70 hours of videos,” Attorney General Hood said. “It is our responsibility to secure justice for Mississippi’s children, our most vulnerable citizens, by prosecuting predators who exploit them. I am very pleased with the sentence rendered by Judge McDonald in this matter. Children who are exploited in this manner are victimized again and again, every time these images are shared. We will continue to pursue offenders who commit these horrific crimes against our kids."

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

