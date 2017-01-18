Lamar Co. teacher fired after disciplining special needs student

The teacher's name has not been revealed, nor the sutdents age grade or school where the incident occurred. Source: RNN

A Lamar County School District teacher has been terminated for disciplining a special needs student.

The incident occurred on Jan. 11th and it was reported to district officials on Friday Jan. 13th.

Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith confirmed that an employee was terminated Tuesday, for an incident involving a special needs student.

Smith could not release the employees name, students age, grade, or school where the matter occurred.

According to district employees, the special needs child was disciplined with a spanking which resulted in the termination.

Smith confirmed that, and that there were no physical injuries to the student.

No charges are being pursued against the former employee and the investigation is complete.

