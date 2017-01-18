WCU hosts 4th annual Careers in Healthcare Symposium

The 4th annual Careers in Healthcare Symposium featured presentations from several healthcare professionals and tours of the university's medical facilities. Source: WDAM

More than 200 high school students from across the Pine Belt got valuable information about working in the healthcare industry during an event at William Carey University Wednesday.



It was co-hosted by Pearl River Community College and Jones County Junior College.

"This is to expose the kids to anything from bachelor's level and even associates level all the way up to doctorate level," said Brennan Pitts, admissions counselor at William Carey University. "No matter which direction they want to go, anything from dentistry to pharmacy to med school and all those different pathways."

"(I wanted) just to experience the different opportunities they have at Pearl River and William Carey and Jones and to see the different programs that they have," said Allison Wigley, a junior at Perry Central High School.

A similar two-day symposium will be held at the university's Tradition Campus on the Gulf Coast in February.

