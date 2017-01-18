Wicker named to Senate Republican Leadership Team

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday that Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., will serve as a counsel to the Majority Leader in the 115th Congress.

“I am honored to continue serving on the Senate Republican leadership team,” Wicker said in an issued statement. “The opportunity to sit at that table means that Mississippi has an even bigger voice on the issues facing our country. I look forward to working with Leader McConnell to advance our conservative agenda.”

Wicker is one of four counsels to the Majority Leader appointed in the 115th Congress.

The other three are Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Shelley Moore Capitol, R-W.Va.

“As a member of the Senate Republican leadership team, Sen. Wicker brings invaluable insight to our conference on issues that affect American families. He is firmly committed to working with our colleagues and the incoming administration on increasing jobs, improving the economy and strengthening our national security,” Leader McConnell said.

As counsel, Wicker will offer input, guidance, and advice to the Republican leadership.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.