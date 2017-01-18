Nario Owens brings "Seeking The Lost Project" to Collins

Dozens of cancer survivors and patients are spending the weekend outdoors at Camp Bluebird. Camp Bluebird was the first camp for adult cancer patients and survivors in Mississippi. In its 28th year, this year's theme is "There's no place like Bluebird." Faye Johnson, a three-year cancer survivor, said the weekend has been a blessing. "It blesses my soul, because I'm here with people just like me," said Johnson. "It can come back, so w...