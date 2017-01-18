Peoples found guilty, sentenced to life for murder

Trial Day Three:

Trial resumed Thursday morning for Tamira Peoples who was accused of murdering Samina Gholar in 2012.

The jury was handed the case around 10 a.m.

They deliberated for less than an hour, and found Peoples guilty of murder and guilty of aggravated assault.

Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Peoples to life for the murder charge and to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.

Both sentences are to run consecutively.

Trial Day Two:

The state rested its case against Peoples. The defense pushed for a lesser charge of manslaughter.

However, prosecutors argued that Peoples' planned the murder and fled to Ohio where she was ultimately arrested three days after the crime.

Peoples fought extradition and wasn't brought back to Forrest County until three months later.

Court recessed for lunch and resumed at 12:15 p.m.

Two detectives and one expert witness testified for the state.

Peoples took the stand in her own defense and was on the witness stand for nearly an hour and a half.

Trial Day One:

A jury was selected for a Forrest County murder trial Tuesday morning.

Trial for Peoples began for the role she allegedly played in the murder of a Forrest County woman back in 2012.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 10 a.m. in Building E of the Briarfield Apartments on East Second Street November 5, 2012.

Two women were shot, and Samina Gholar died at the scene.

