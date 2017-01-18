Lumberton HS returns love to North Carolina's Lumberton HS in time of need

It was 2005 when Hurricane Katrina plowed through parts of Mississippi relentlessly.

Lumberton was one town left to pick up the pieces.

That's when a helping hand came from almost 800 miles away.

Now, the tables have turned, and our Lumberton High School showed North Carolina's Lumberton High school the same support and spirit of giving.

The kids at Lumberton High School were somewhere between ages four and five when Hurricane Katrina left everlasting effects on Mississippi cities.

"The trailer was demolished, and we had multiple trees down at our house," said Dakota Dunn, Vice President.

It's a vague memory for the students, but the sponsor of the student council remembers over a decade ago when Lumberton High School in North Carolina reached out to relieve the school that shares their name with donations.

Now, the Lumberton in North Carolina recovers from their own natural disaster, the Pine Belt Lumberton returns the favor, raising a thousand dollars in just three weeks to send their way after Hurricane Matthew.

"They helped us when we were in need. When we needed help, they were there for us," said Micah Jenkins," President of the student body.

They set up booths, asked for donations, and rallied at football games all to show love from Lumberton to Lumberton.

"We surrounded ourselves with our community and asked for their help," Jenkins said.

"When that school flooded, and we saw the pictures of that, these students took on the responsibility and the opportunity of giving back to that community, said Mason Smith, Student Council Sponsor.

The students represent only a portion of an entire school who appreciated a helping hand and value the gift of giving.

"It's important in our hearts to give, just to be a good person," Jenkins said.

"We're hoping to instill in them a spirit of giving, a spirit of realization that it's part of our lives to give back to and help people," Smith said.

The students represent only a portion of an entire school who appreciated a helping hand and value the gift of giving.

"I don't really get to help people much in my life, so this is one of the moments that made me feel like I was worth something," Dunn said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.