Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine over the next several days.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We have two weather systems that will have a direct impact on our weather over the next several days.

System 1. This weather system is expected to impact the Pine Belt on Thursday with the main threats being heavy rain and possibly some strong damaging winds. We can not rule out an isolated tornado but at this time the threat appears limited.

We get a little break on Friday.

System 2. This is the system that will possibly cause the most problems for the area. On Saturday, Saturday afternoon and evening and possibly into early Sunday this weather system could bring heavy rain, damaging winds large hail and tornadoes.

Please keep your weather radios on beginning today into Sunday.

Always make sure you have fresh batteries in them as well.

After these two sytems move through it will cool down somewhat and feel more like January.

One more thing to watch for in the future.

Very cold air is building over Alaska and Canada. The big question is will this head south towards the deep south and the Pine Belt? Time will tell.

Stay tuned!!!!

