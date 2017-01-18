Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine over the next several days.

Several dozen people gathered in Ellisville Friday to unveil and dedicate Jones County's newest Blue Star Memorial.More >>
Several dozen people gathered in Ellisville Friday to unveil and dedicate Jones County's newest Blue Star Memorial.More >>
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Coca-Cola and The Orthopedic Institute honored middle school, junior high and high school athletes were honored at the 23rd Annual Scholar Athlete Awards this afternoon.More >>
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Coca-Cola and The Orthopedic Institute honored middle school, junior high and high school athletes were honored at the 23rd Annual Scholar Athlete Awards this afternoon.More >>
The Public Service Commission has set a hearing date for a Lamar County water association to explain why is refuses to make commission-ordered changes to its rules and regulations.More >>
An altercation between two Howard Industries employees led to a shooting at Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union in Laurel, according to police.More >>
An altercation between two Howard Industries employees led to a shooting at Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union in Laurel, according to police.More >>