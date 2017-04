Mary Kate Smith, a South Jones alum who's played at Southern Miss and Jones County, will move on to play soccer at Ole Miss. Courtesy: WDAM

Jones County Junior College soccer player Mary Kate Smith officially signed with Ole Miss on Tuesday.

The 2016 All-region 23 performer, who played at Southern Miss her freshman year, helped the Lady Bobcats to a 15-2 record with 21 goals and 18 assists.

Smith is an Ellisville native, South Jones High alum and longtime Rebels fan.

“I've always dreamed of this as a little girl, going and playing at Ole Miss,” Smith said. “It’s been a great recruitment experience, experience here at Jones it’s been awesome. Family’s very important to me and teamwork is very important and how the team works and the chemistry. When I got up there, I immediately felt that chemistry with the coaches and the staff and loved the campus. I felt very at home at Ole Miss.”

