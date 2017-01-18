Hattiesburg Baseball's Joe Gray commits to Ole Miss

After much anticipation from Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans, on Tuesday afternoon Hattiesburg High’s Joe Gray Jr. verbally committed to play baseball for the Rebels in 2018.

The Hattiesburg junior made the announcement live via Instagram, explaining how tough a decision it was with all the respect he has for both Bulldogs coach Andy Cannizaro and Rebels coach Mike Bianco.

"It was hard, you can ask them,” said Gray as he pointed to two of his Hattiesburg teammates. “We would sit up and talk about it all the time. Where do you really want to go? I couldn't even come up with the decision. Andy Cannizaro, the new head coach at Mississippi State, he's an amazing guy. He's a player’s coach. But with Bianco and the way he coaches, I just feel like that's the best fit. The amount of admiration I have for Bianco and his assistant coaches and the way they pretty much have that hands-on feel for the team and the way Bianco handles his team.”

Ranked the No. 4 prospect in the country by “Perfect Game” for the class of 2018, Gray boasted a .475 batting average with seven home runs and 45 RBIs for the Tigers last season.

