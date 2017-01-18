Leadership Pine Belt lights Longleaf Trace

Members of Leadership Pine Belt presented the Hattiesburg City Council with a check Tuesday for more than $36,000 to install new lighting on the Longleaf Trace.

The lighting project will install LED lights starting at the Longleaf Trace USM Gateway and move east toward downtown Hattiesburg.

"We wanted to make sure that people using that area were able to use it in a safe way," said Vanessa Henson. "Of course, it also is a way for students to get home who are coming from the local high school, and also a way to connect Midtown to downtown."

Lisa Salcedo said there isn't a concrete timeline for the installation yet, but now that the city has the funds, Mississippi Power should be able to start preparing to install both underground wiring and light poles.

The group said the community showed overwhelming support for the project by donating money and participating in a 5K Glow Run to raise funds.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, council members approved more additions to make the Hattiesburg Police Department's temporary home functional before officers move in.

The city council approved extra outdoor lighting and a lease for a new phone system. That system comes with a $3,991.14 dollar installation fee and a monthly charge of about $885 dollars.

