Forrest-Lamar Republican women hold first meeting

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Forrest-Lamar Republican Women held their first meeting of the year Tuesday.

During the meeting, members discussed a wide-range of issues at the Movie Star Restaurant in Hattiesburg.

Michael Garret with the Homes of Hope for Children was the guest speaker.

He spoke to the group about his ministry about his ministry and how they provide homes for children in need. 

