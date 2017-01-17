1 charged with child enticement in Lamar Co.

A Hub City man is behind bars for allegedly enticing a child for sexual purposes.

Perry King, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident happened on Dec. 29th, in Hattiesburg.

“It was involving a young child that he allegedly enticed in person,” said Rigel. “The child, or child’s family was an acquaintance, he knew them… it wasn’t just random.”

King is currently being housed in the Lamar County Jail, where his bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.