MS Senator attending Trump's inauguration

Mississippi Sen. (R) Joey Fillingane will be attending Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C. on Friday.

He's attended both of George W. Bush's inauguration's and is excited to witness another peaceful transfer of power.

"It’s sort of unique in history that you have a peaceful transfer of power from one party to the next, one person to the next," said Senator Fillingane. "You're the leader of the free world, and you're commander and chief of the most powerful set of armed forces in the world. That you would simply walk away from that and just hand it over in a peaceful way to the next person in line. I think that’s quite something."

Fillingane recognizes that their might be protests on Friday, but wants to celebrate the differences of political opinions.

"In our country, we can celebrate that difference of opinion," said Senator Fillingane. "You can air that difference of opinion in a very public, very open way, without the threat of any sort of persecution from the government or being jailed or anything like that."

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office at noon by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. in front of the U.S. Capitol Building.

