Local Women's March on Washington event set for Saturday

Forrest Lamar Federation of Democratic Women hold a lunch meeting to discuss the event. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

A Facebook post that went viral is bringing together thousands of advocates to shed light on women's rights and issues in Washington D.C. this Saturday.

It's called the Women's March on Washington.

Forrest Lamar Federation of Democratic Women is supporting the march locally. The organization created their own march on City Hall to stand in solidarity with millions of women fighting for equal rights.

Sherry Dryden is president of the organization.

"We're just a group of women that are trying to make a difference," said Dryden.

The event will take place at Hattiesburg City Hall, 200 Forrest St., at 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be music, poetry and speakers, including a rape survivor and an Arab-American woman.

Women's March on Washington unity principles are ending gender targeted violence and fighting for reproductive, LGBTQIA, worker's, civil, disability, immigrants and environmental justice rights peacefully. The grassroots effort will be documented on social media with the hashtags: #WomensMarch, #WhyIMarch and #IMarchFor.

