Hattiesburg, Petal Lowe's affected by nationwide layoffs

The new store staffing models would mean that each location would let go of one to two assistant manager positions. Source: Archives.

Two Pine Belt Lowe's locations were affected by nationwide company layoffs Tuesday.

Lowe's announced that they laid off "less than 1 percent" of its more than 285,000 employees nationwide.

A representative from the company's Public Relations Department confirmed that the Petal and Hattiesburg locations laid off at least four people locally because of a new staffing restructuring system.

The representative added that the positions affected were assistant managers.

The company experienced a dip in sales in August and September that hurt third-quarter profits. The downward trending demand is leading the company to re-evaluate its staffing model. Some employees will work reduced hours to cut costs, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Lowe's is the second-biggest home improvement retail store behind Home Depot.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.